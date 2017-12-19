Quantcast

Warschawski nabs maple water manufacturer Sap On Tap

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2017

Warschawski, a full-service advertising, marketing and public relations firm, announced Tuesday it has been retained by Sap on Tap, a New Jersey-based producer in the emerging maple water segment of lifestyle beverages. Warschawski will assist Sap on Tap in refining its brand positioning, creating a new bottle design, as well developing integrated marketing campaigns to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo