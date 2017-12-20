Quantcast

ACLU accuses Anne Arundel prosecutor, police of abusing grand jury process

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 20, 2017

The ACLU of Maryland is accusing Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams and the Annapolis Police Department of abusing the grand jury process to obtain lists of Annapolis public housing residents after the housing authority director ceased providing them to police last year. The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis previously provided the tenant ...

