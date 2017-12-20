Amanda Raman | The Midas Companies

Amanda Raman has joined the senior executive team of The Midas Companies as its chief financial officer.

Raman will be responsible for fully aligning finance, accounting and operations to best support the company’s strategic initiatives. She will also support a variety of transformative business initiatives as the company continues to expand geographically and adds new end markets and services.

Raman has more than 15 years of experience in finance, accounting, human resources and marketing within the construction, transportation and health care industries. She most recently served as the CFO for Shapiro & Duncan, a large mechanical contractor in the Mid-Atlantic region. Previous roles include financial management roles within Amtrak and Al Hayat Polyclinic.

