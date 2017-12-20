Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Finmarc invests $10.6M in Columbia office properties

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 20, 2017

Bethesda-based Finmarc Management Inc. has purchased a four-building office portfolio in Columbia for $10.6 million. The single-story assets in the Oakland Ridge Business Park total 116,000 square feet of space. The business park is along Route 108, and the properties were previously owned by Greenfield Partners, who were represented by JLL in the transaction. “Finmarc recognizes the ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo