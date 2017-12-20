Finmarc invests $10.6M in Columbia office properties

Share this: Email

Bethesda-based Finmarc Management Inc. has purchased a four-building office portfolio in Columbia for $10.6 million. The single-story assets in the Oakland Ridge Business Park total 116,000 square feet of space. The business park is along Route 108, and the properties were previously owned by Greenfield Partners, who were represented by JLL in the transaction. “Finmarc recognizes the ...