Judge: Baltimore food truck restrictions too vague to enforce

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 20, 2017

A Baltimore judge ruled Wednesday that the city's proximity ban on mobile vendors is unconstitutionally vague and cannot be enforced. Two food truck owners filed suit in Baltimore City Circuit Court alleging the 300-foot rule, which prevents them from operating near a restaurant selling the same cuisine, violated the Maryland Declaration of rights by effectively barring them ...

