Quantcast

Marketing a good night’s sleep

By: Glenda LeGendre December 20, 2017

Had a good night’s sleep lately? The current status of mattress marketing is a great metaphor for modern marketing as a whole. If you shopped for a mattress over the last two years, you likely encountered many changes to the products and processes compared to any of your previous experiences. And more ways to hear about ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo