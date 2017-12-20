Quantcast

Lockheed Martin awarded $961M Air Force contract

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2017

The U.S. Air Force awarded Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin a five-year, $961 million contract to provide sustainment and upgrades for its fleet of 683 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods. The contract allows the Air Force to place orders for logistics, spares, software and sensor enhancements, among other activities. Sniper ATP detects, identifies, automatically tracks and ...

