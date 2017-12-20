Quantcast

Md. Food Bank to receive $100,000 grant from Dunkin-backed foundation

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2017

The Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, will donate $100,000 in a grant to the Maryland Food Bank during a presentation Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts location at 1741 Dorsey Road in Hanover. This grant is part of nearly 200 awards totaling $2.7 million being distributed to nonprofit organizations in local communities that address ...

