Md. Food Bank to receive $100,000 grant from Dunkin-backed foundation

The Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, will donate $100,000 in a grant to the Maryland Food Bank during a presentation Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts location at 1741 Dorsey Road in Hanover. This grant is part of nearly 200 awards totaling $2.7 million being distributed to nonprofit organizations in local communities that address ...