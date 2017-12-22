Quantcast

Bethesda-bound companies receive $1.35M in Maryland loans

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 22, 2017

Maryland’s Department of Commerce is providing $1.35 million in conditional loans to two companies relocating in Bethesda. The state approved loans to Booz Allen Hamilton and Host Hotels & Resort to support moves to the area located just outside of Washington. The companies follow other notable firms, such as Marriott International, which plans to build a ...

