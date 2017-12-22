Quantcast

Md. bank company declares quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2017

The Community Financial Corp., the Waldorf-based holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, will pay a dividend of 10 cents per share.

