Parkmobile launches mobile payment app in PG County

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2017

Parkmobile LLC and Prince George’s County announced the launch of the Parkmobile app, which allows customers to use their mobile devices to pay for parking in the County at approximately 800 parking spaces, on- and off-street. To use Parkmobile, customers can register for free through the app for iPhone, Android and Windows phones, or online at ...

