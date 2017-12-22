Quantcast

US new home sales skyrocket 17.5 percent in November

By: Associated Press Matt Ott December 22, 2017

Americans stepped up their purchases of new homes at the fastest pace in more than 25 years in November, with sales skyrocketing 17.5 percent amid robust demand and a continued shortage of existing homes on the market.

