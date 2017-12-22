Quantcast

Tax pros are suddenly very popular, if a little confused

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber December 22, 2017

Don't feel bad if you don't understand how the new tax bill will affect you. Chances are, your accountant doesn't yet either.

