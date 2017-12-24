Quantcast

Sexual misconduct in Annapolis? Women say it’s a hidden — but real — problem

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 24, 2017

Maryland's General Assembly could be the next legislature to have its "Me Too" moment. A viral social media campaign that led to the resignation and repudiation of members of Congress and other state legislatures around the country is being openly talked about in Annapolis as lawmakers prepare to return for the last session before the 2018 elections. Women ...

