EEOC settles with Walter Reed staffing agency

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 26, 2017

A health care staffing company that has a contract with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda has agreed to pay $38,000 to settle a federal discrimination lawsuit. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued San Antonio-based Dependable Health Services Inc. in August, accusing the staffing agency of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act for ...

