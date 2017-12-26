Quantcast

Md., 7 states sue EPA over upwind air pollution

By: Associated Press December 26, 2017

The attorneys general in eight Eastern Seaboard states, including Maryland, are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over air pollution that blows in from upwind states. New York Democrat Eric Schneiderman is the leading attorney general in the lawsuit. He says it was filed Tuesday in a federal appeals court in the District of Columbia ...

