UM Carey student killed in Florida plane crash

A third-year student from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law was one of five people killed in a plane crash in central Florida on Sunday.

Peter Worthington Jr., 27, was on a small plane headed to Key West for the Christmas holiday when it crashed at the end of an airport runway. Also killed in the crash were Victoria Shannon Worthington, 26, Worthington’s wife and a Baltimore teacher; Olivia Shannon, 24, Worthington’s sister-in-law; Krista Clayton, 32, a family friend; and John Shannon, 70, Worthington’s father and the plane’s pilot.

“Words cannot properly express the sadness felt by the Maryland Carey Law community and everyone at the University of Maryland, Baltimore over the loss of Peter Worthington,” UM Carey Law Dean Donald B. Tobin said in a statement over the weekend. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his friends and family and also to the friends and family of those who died with him in this terrible crash. He was a tremendous contributor to our community, and he will be terribly missed.”

The twin-engine Cessna 340 crashed shortly after takeoff at Bartow Municipal Airport, according to a statement from Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Worthingtons had arrived in Florida on Saturday for the Christmas holiday, Horstman said.

“This is a tragedy at any time, but it is so much worse because it happened on Christmas Eve,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The plane was engulfed in flames by the time fire rescue crews arrived, Polk County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Tina Mann said in a statement.

The private plane was heading east into heavy fog when it took off, according to the sheriff’s office.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.

Daily Record Legal Affairs Reporter Anamika Roy contributed to this story. She is a student at UM Carey.