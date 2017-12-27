ACLU appeals dismissal of lawsuit over Baltimore police settlement confidentiality clauses

Share this: Email

The plaintiffs challenging Baltimore's policy of including non-disparagement clauses in police misconduct settlements are appealing a federal judge's dismissal of their lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis ruled last month the clauses do not violate free-speech and free-press rights, dismissing the case brought by the ACLU of Maryland on behalf of an individual and a ...