ACLU appeals dismissal of lawsuit over Baltimore police settlement confidentiality clauses

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 27, 2017

The plaintiffs challenging Baltimore's policy of including non-disparagement clauses in police misconduct settlements are appealing a federal judge's dismissal of their lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis ruled last month the clauses do not violate free-speech and free-press rights, dismissing the case brought by the ACLU of Maryland on behalf of an individual and a ...

