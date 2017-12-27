Quantcast

Legal issues with geofencing medical data

By: Commentary: Barry F. Rosen and Andrew Wichmann December 27, 2017

Regulators are now watching advertisers’ use of geofencing techniques when applied to consumer medical data. In April, the attorney general of Massachusetts reached a settlement with Copley Advertising that prohibits Copley from geofencing medical centers within Massachusetts for the purpose of inferring a person’s health status, medical condition, or medical treatment. What is geofencing? A geofence is ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo