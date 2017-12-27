Quantcast

FBI won’t take over investigation of Suiter’s slaying

By: Associated Press December 27, 2017

The FBI won't take over an investigation into the homicide of a Baltimore city detective who was slain amid a corruption investigation. Detective Sean Suiter was shot in the head with his own weapon on Nov. 15, a day before he was to testify before a federal grand jury investigating wrongdoing by indicted officers. Police Commissioner Kevin ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo