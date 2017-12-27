Quantcast

FELA ALI-FULLER v. STEVEN MOYER

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2017

Administrative law -- Registration as sex offender -- Ex post facto This case arises from a petition for declaratory relief, injunctive relief, and for writs of mandamus and prohibition filed in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. Appellant, Fela Ali-Fuller, challenged whether his conviction for a sexually violent offense required him to enroll in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo