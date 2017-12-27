Quantcast

LVNV FUNDING, LLC v. LARRY FINCH, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2017

Civil procedure -- Jury instruction -- Unjust enrichment This appeal is the second time the parties have reached this Court. Our previous ruling reversed the circuit court’s decision dismissing this class action against appellant LVNV Funding, LLC (“LVNV”), which was brought by consumers whom LVNV sued as an assignee for debts that it purchased in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo