Md. lawmakers to address shortage of psychiatric beds for inmates

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Ovetta Wiggins December 27, 2017

The Maryland General Assembly plans to address the state's forensic mental-health crisis during its upcoming session legislative session, weighing funding, hospital staffing and how long a mentally ill criminal suspect may be held in jail before being transferred for court-ordered psychiatric treatment. A group of judges, including the state's District Court chief judge, recently told a ...

