ROBERT LEE WRIGHT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search of parolee's motel room Appellant, Robert Lee Wright, was tried and convicted in the Circuit Court for Washington County (Long, J.) of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and illegal possession of a firearm, pursuant to a not guilty agreed statement of facts. The court imposed concurrent ...

