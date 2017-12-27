Quantcast

ROLAND HAYES JETER, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Failure to announce verdict On November 1, 1990, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted Roland Hayes Jeter-El,1 Jr. of five counts, Count 3 of which was attempted robbery with a deadly weapon. We affirmed his convictions and sentences on direct appeal. He later filed ...

