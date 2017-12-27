STAFF ATTORNEY

STATEWIDE ADVOCACY SUPPORT UNIT

Special Populations

Maryland Legal Aid seeks a full-time attorney to work with clients from special populations — specifically Veterans and Migrant Farmworkers throughout Maryland and Delaware to provide legal assistance to low-income veterans and migrant farmworkers from initial intake through representation before all relevant agencies and courts and work with legal and non-legal staff on cases and/or projects, and maintain case files in accordance with Maryland Legal Aid standards. Must be admitted to practice Maryland or admitted in another jurisdiction. Certified to practice in Veterans Administration proceedings or able to become certified immediately after hire. Graduated from an ABA-approved law school and eligible for admission in the State of Maryland. Experienced in working with pro bono lawyers and volunteers. Able to spend time traveling throughout Maryland and Delaware, especially on the Eastern Shore. Spanish-speaking fluency is preferred, but not required. Submit an updated resumé and cover letter online at