Supreme Court’s decision on Md.’s 6th District could have national implications

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 27, 2017

One of the biggest Maryland law stories of 2017 could become an even bigger story in 2018. The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month agreed to consider whether Maryland’s Democrat-led General Assembly unconstitutionally redrew a congressional district to replace a Republican U.S. representative with a Democratic one. The justices this spring will hear the claim by a ...

