US stocks mount milestone-shattering run in 2017

By: Associated Press Alex Veiga December 27, 2017

Taken a look at your stock portfolio lately? It's a good bet it's racked up solid gains this year. Wall Street has taken stock investors on a mostly smooth, record-shattering ride in 2017. The major stock indexes are closing in on double-digit gains for the year, led by Apple, Facebook and other technology stocks. The gains have ...

