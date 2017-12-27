WALTER E. KOZACHUK v. MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF PHYSICIANS

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Administrative law -- Due process -- Guilty of offense not charged Walter E. Kozachuk, M.D. (“Dr. Kozachuk”), appellant, challenges the decision of the State Board of Physicians (the “Board”), appellee, concluding that he was guilty of unprofessional conduct in the practice of medicine in violation of Md. Code (2014 Repl. Vol.) § 14-404(a)(3)(ii) of the Health ...