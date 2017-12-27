Quantcast

WALTER E. KOZACHUK v. MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF PHYSICIANS

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2017

Administrative law -- Due process -- Guilty of offense not charged Walter E. Kozachuk, M.D. (“Dr. Kozachuk”), appellant, challenges the decision of the State Board of Physicians (the “Board”), appellee, concluding that he was guilty of unprofessional conduct in the practice of medicine in violation of Md. Code (2014 Repl. Vol.) § 14-404(a)(3)(ii) of the Health ...

