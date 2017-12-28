Quantcast

Activists to copy Illinois ‘gay panic defense’ ban in Md., elsewhere

Some defense attorneys question need for legislation

By: Associated Press Sophia Tareen December 28, 2017

  CHICAGO — Starting in January, Illinois will bar a rare criminal defense allowing the use of a victim's sexual orientation as justification for violent crime, a ban gay rights advocates say they will attempt to replicate in about half a dozen states next year. Defense attorneys will no longer be able to mount the so-called "gay ...

