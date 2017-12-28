Chaney Enterprises acquires Virginia plant

Share this: Email

Chaney Enterprises, a Gambrills-based ready-mix concrete, aggregates and construction supplies provider, announced it has purchased a ready-mix concrete plant in Bealeton, Va. The plant, acquired from Lehigh Hanson, will provide increased production capabilities and another easily accessible location to a growing number of customers in Virginia. It brings the number of Chaney concrete plants to 18, ...