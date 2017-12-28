Quantcast

CHRISTOPHER BIRD v. WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN AREA TRANSIT AUTHORITY

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2017

Civil litigation -- Motion for new trial -- Failure to recuse In this case, Christopher Bird, appellant/claimant (“Bird”), appeals a motion for a new trial which was granted by the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County in favor of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (“WMATA”), the appellant/employer (hereinafter “WMATA”). Bird also contends that the circuit court’s ...

