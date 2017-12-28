Quantcast

Former Baltimore city teacher claims whistleblower status, challenges termination

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 28, 2017

A veteran Baltimore City Public Schools teacher has suing the school board for allegedly transferring him and then terminating his position in retaliation for his complaints about policy violations and school conditions. Scott Miller-Phoenix, who was hired as a teacher in 1992, claims the school system violated a new whistleblower law for public school employees when ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo