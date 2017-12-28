Quantcast

KEVIN SCOTT JONES, ET AL. v. JOHN DRISCOLL, III, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2017

Real property -- Foreclosure auction -- Abatement of interest on purchase price On July 23, 2014, John Driscoll, III, and three other individuals, acting as substitute trustees (hereinafter “Substitute Trustees”), appellees, filed in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County an Order to Docket Foreclosure/Complaint to Foreclose (hereinafter the “Complaint to Foreclose”) against Kevin Jones, appellant, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo