KEVIN SCOTT JONES, ET AL. v. JOHN DRISCOLL, III, ET AL.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Real property -- Foreclosure auction -- Abatement of interest on purchase price On July 23, 2014, John Driscoll, III, and three other individuals, acting as substitute trustees (hereinafter “Substitute Trustees”), appellees, filed in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County an Order to Docket Foreclosure/Complaint to Foreclose (hereinafter the “Complaint to Foreclose”) against Kevin Jones, appellant, ...