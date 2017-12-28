Average mortgage rates climbed this week

Share this: Email

WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates increased this week, although they're lower than a year ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 3.99 percent, up from 3.94 percent last week. That average marks a five-month high, but it's still lower than the 4.32 percent a year ...