Quantcast

Wrong mutual fund can rob years of retirement income

By: Associated Press Arielle O'Shea, NerdWallet December 28, 2017

You may not know it, but there's a class system inside your investment portfolio. At least there is if you own mutual funds, as nearly 55 million households do. Mutual funds are frequently divided into share classes, which essentially means different fee levels. The same fund — with the same manager, investment holdings and performance — ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo