Quantcast

MYLES J. BOWERSOX v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury instructions -- Sexual offense Appellant, Myles J. Bowersox, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland, and charged with rape in the first and second degrees; sexual offenses in the first, second, third, and fourth degrees; and, first degree burglary home invasion. A jury acquitted appellant of both rape counts, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo