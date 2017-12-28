Quantcast

OLUWAKEMI ODUSAMI v. SANDY APUGO

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2017

Torts -- Malicious prosecution -- Fraud vitiates everything it touches On August 24, 2015, Oluwakemi Odusami (hereinafter, “Appellant”) filed a complaint against Sandy Apugo (hereinafter, “Appellee”), asserting malicious prosecution, abuse of process, and malicious use of process, arising from petitions for a protective peace order and a statement of charges previously filed by Appellee in February ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo