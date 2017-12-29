Quantcast

Maryland law easing access to birth control to take effect

By: Associated Press December 29, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland law intended to expand and protect access to birth control that was passed last year will take effect next week. The Baltimore Sun reports that insurers must provide most forms of contraception, including vasectomies, with no out-of-pocket costs to patients starting Jan. 1. Insurers must also pay for over-the-counter birth control, including ...

