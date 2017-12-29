Quantcast

Maryland reports boost in commercial, residential property values

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 29, 2017

Property values of commercial and residential properties continue to rise across the Maryland, providing a boost in tax dollars to the state and local governments. Values for properties reassessed this year increased across all sectors, the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation announced this week. Assessments on the 751,677 properties in “Group 3,” which were last ...

