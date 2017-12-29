MLSC celebrates 35 years at annual awards reception

The Maryland Legal Services Corporation (MLSC) honored nine individuals and one organization which had significant contributions to legal services and access to justice for low-income Marylanders over the past year at its annual awards reception Dec. 4 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and MLSC chair Glenn F. Ivey welcomed more than 200 guests to the cocktail reception and presided over the 2017 awards ceremony, which coincided with the group’s 35th anniversary celebration.

This year’s awardees were Michael A. Millemann, professor of law at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law (Robert M. Bell Access to Justice Medal); Del. Kathleen M. Dumais, D-Montgomery County and an attorney with Ethridge, Quinn, Kemp, McAuliffe, Rowan & Hartinger (Arthur W. Machen Jr. Award); Sally Dworak-Fisher, Public Justice Center (Benjamin L. Cardin Distinguished Service Award); Margaret K. Henn, Pro Bono Resource Center (Rising Star Award); Herbert N. Berkow, consumer protection division of the Office of the Attorney General and Sandra A. Brown, Mid-Shore Pro Bono (William L. Marbury Outstanding Advocate Award); Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP (Herbert S. Garten Public Citizen Award); Del. Benjamin S. Barnes, D-Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties; state Sen. Guy J. Guzzone, D-Howard County; Sen. Robert A. “Bobby” Zirkin, D-Baltimore County (Special Recognition Award).

MLSC was established in 1982 to raise money and award grants to nonprofit organizations for the provision of civil legal assistance to low-income Marylanders. MLSC is principally funded by Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts (IOLTA) and surcharges on court filing fees.

