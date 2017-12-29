MLSC celebrates 35 years at annual awards reception

Maryland Legal Services Corporation chair Glenn Ivey, at lectern, welcomes more than 200 guests to the Lord Baltimore hotel for MLSC’s annual awards reception and 35th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
Award winners gather for a group photo during the The Maryland Legal Services Corporation’s annual awards reception. Seated, from left, Robin Leone, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP; Sally Dworak-Fisher, Public Justice Center; Margaret K. Henn, Pro Bono Resource Center; Sandra A. Brown, Mid-Shore Pro Bono; Del. Kathleen M. Dumais, D-Montgomery County and an attorney with Ethridge, Quinn, Kemp, McAuliffe, Rowan & Hartinger; Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, an emcee for the event. Standing, from left, MLSC chair Glenn Ivey, Michael A. Millemann, professor of law at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law; Herbert N. Berkow, consumer protection division of the Office of the Attorney General; Tom Prevas, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP; state Sen. Guy J. Guzzone, D-Howard County; and Del. Benjamin S. Barnes, D-Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
Susan Erlichman, center, the executive director of the Maryland Legal Services Corporation, enjoys the reception with Judges Kent Boles, left, and Mark Scurti, both with the District Court of Baltimore City.
Michael Siri, center, a partner at Bowie & Jensen LLC and a member of the Maryland State Bar Association board of governors, was on hand to honor Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP with the Herbert S. Garten Public Citizen Award. Joining Siri was Saul Ewing partner Michelle Lipowitz, left, and counsel Robin Leone. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
Michael A. Millemann, far right, a professor of law at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, celebrated his winning the Robert M. Bell Access to Justice Medal at the Maryland Legal Services Corporation’s annual awards reception with colleagues, from left, Maureen Sweeney, Deborah Weimer and Sara Gold. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
Camille Parker, left, a partner with Gallagher Evelius & Jones LLP, joins Maryland Legal Services Corporation chair Glenn Ivey in congratulating Del. Kathleen M. Dumais, D-Montgomery County and an attorney with Ethridge, Quinn, Kemp, McAuliffe, Rowan & Hartinger, on winning the Arthur W. Machen Jr. Award at the MLSC’s annual awards reception. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
Maryland Legal Aid Executive Director Wilhelm H. Joseph Jr., left, and Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera take time for a photo at the Lord Baltimore hotel during the Maryland Legal Services Corporation’s annual awards reception. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
From left, Herb Garten, of Fedder & Garten; Judge Karen Murphy Jensen, who is retired from the Circuit Court of Caroline County; and Bob Rhudy, a former executive director of the Maryland Legal Services Corporation, helped celebrate MLSC’s 35-year history at its annual awards reception. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
The Maryland Legal Services Corporation (MLSC) honored nine individuals and one organization which had significant contributions to legal services and access to justice for low-income Marylanders over the past year at its annual awards reception Dec. 4 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and MLSC chair Glenn F. Ivey welcomed more than 200 guests to the cocktail reception and presided over the 2017 awards ceremony, which coincided with the group’s 35th anniversary celebration.
This year’s awardees were Michael A. Millemann, professor of law at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law (Robert M. Bell Access to Justice Medal); Del. Kathleen M. Dumais, D-Montgomery County and an attorney with Ethridge, Quinn, Kemp, McAuliffe, Rowan & Hartinger (Arthur W. Machen Jr. Award); Sally Dworak-Fisher, Public Justice Center (Benjamin L. Cardin Distinguished Service Award); Margaret K. Henn, Pro Bono Resource Center (Rising Star Award); Herbert N. Berkow, consumer protection division of the Office of the Attorney General and Sandra A. Brown, Mid-Shore Pro Bono (William L. Marbury Outstanding Advocate Award); Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP (Herbert S. Garten Public Citizen Award); Del. Benjamin S. Barnes, D-Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties; state Sen. Guy J. Guzzone, D-Howard County; Sen. Robert A. “Bobby” Zirkin, D-Baltimore County (Special Recognition Award).
MLSC was established in 1982 to raise money and award grants to nonprofit organizations for the provision of civil legal assistance to low-income Marylanders. MLSC is principally funded by Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts (IOLTA) and surcharges on court filing fees.
