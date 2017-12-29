PARALEGAL/LEGAL SECRETARY

Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A., a prestigious plaintiff medical malpractice firm located in the historic mansion, “the Paulton” in the Mt. Vernon section of Baltimore, is recruiting a highly skilled Paralegal / Legal Secretary.

Successful candidates should have the following requirements:

-Medical Malpractice and / or litigation experience

-Excellent written and verbal communication skills

-Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

-Strong attention to detail and the ability to meet strict deadlines

This full time opportunity offers a competitive salary, excellent benefits and a professional work environment. All responses are kept in confidence.