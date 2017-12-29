Rosenberg Martin Greenberg showcases 30 passion projects for 30th anniversary

To mark its 30th year in business, Baltimore law firm Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP wanted to do something more than the typical fancy anniversary party. So the firm decided to use the milestone as an opportunity to highlight ways its staff has given back to the community and raise awareness about local organizations.

The idea was an extension of the firm’s 25th anniversary celebration, for which it established the Rosenberg Martin Greenberg Continuing Fund of the Baltimore Community Foundation, which supports organizations involved in Baltimore city schools. In that theme, the firm decided to share stories about what individuals in the firm have been doing to support the community, said managing partner Barry Greenberg.

Thus began a several month effort by Jenna Schiappacasse, director of marketing and business development, to interview about 30 employees about organizations with which they volunteer, why they chose that organization, its impact on Baltimore and assistance the organizations need. The interviews are showcased on special firm website, designed by Towson-based Zest Social Media Solutions.

“It was very rewarding to see how much each of these organizations mean to everybody,” Schiappacasse said, adding she made it a point to reach out to the organizations as part of the process and linked to their respective websites in the profiles.

The stories on the website cover a range of volunteer work in a variety of fields, including the arts, STEM, sports, religious organizations and legal assistance.

“As we opened it up, I was surprised in terms of the range of different things people were involved in,” Greenberg said. “It’s a great cross section of commitment.”