Under Armour says former analyst not entitled to overtime

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Under Armour has responded to a lawsuit filed by a former analyst for backpay, saying the Baltimore sportswear giant correctly paid the employee for his work. Stephen Brianas filed suit in U.S. District Court in Baltimore in October, alleging he was wrongly classified as a salaried employee and is entitled to overtime pay. He claimed analysts ...