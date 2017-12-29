Quantcast

Year’s box office drops, still 3rd highest gross in history

By: Associated Press Lindsey Bahr December 29, 2017

LOS ANGELES — After two consecutive record-breaking years at the domestic box office, 2017 was the year the momentum slowed — even with the late adrenaline boost of a new "Star Wars" film. When all is said and done on Jan. 1, the domestic box office is estimated to net out with $11.1 billion in grosses, ...

