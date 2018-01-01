Quantcast

General Assembly to consider a variety of criminal justice issues

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 1, 2018

Maryland legislators will seek to beef up laws prohibiting online harassment, enhancing gun control, protecting Marylanders from cellphone tracking and preventing what some view as debtor’s prisons during the upcoming General Assembly session. The legislation is borne of the mental anguish of bullied youngsters, deadly violence at a Las Vegas concert, a pending Supreme Court decision ...

