Quantcast

New rules on guardianship in Md. put in place

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 1, 2018

Changes to Maryland’s guardianship rules go into effect go into effect Monday more than two years after a work group was formed to make recommendations on how to improve the process and ensure best practices are employed. The changes include new certification requirements to be completed by doctors and social workers; new training and eligibility requirements ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo