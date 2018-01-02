Before Annapolis Summit, 3 more podcast episodes

As we approach the 2018 Annapolis Summit, our annual event to mark the first day of the legislative session, we’ve got more podcasts from our partner, the Marc Steiner Show, to share.

The 15th Annual Annapolis Summit will be held on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly session, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Governor Calvert House in Annapolis. We’re hosting Gov. Larry Hogan, Senate President Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch for a live conversation about the most prominent issues facing Maryland.

We've been running a series of articles leading up to the summit, which you can find linked from this item. The Marc Steiner show has recorded a podcast series, which you can listen to on this post.

The first new episode is about whether Maryland should allow sports betting. Del. Roy Turner, a Democrat from, Howard County, and Del. Jason Buckel, a Republican from Allegany County speak with Marc Steiner on the topic.

Next up, health care. How should the state react to federal changes, and what other changes should the state make? Guests in this episode are Vincent DeMarco, President of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative and Baltimore County Republican Delegate Chris West.

And topping it all off, a conversation about the budget. Will the members of the legislature address the looming structural deficit of $1.2 Billion that is coming in the year 2022? Washington County Republican Andrew A. Serafini, and Baltimore City Democrat Bill Ferguson talk about it.