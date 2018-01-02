Michele Moore | SECU

Michele Moore has been named vice president of retail banking at SECU. In her new position, Moore will be responsible for all phases of retail and small business banking operations in SECU’s 22 branches throughout Maryland. This includes sales and service strategy and targets, retail network expansion, community business development, and sustainment of a culture of performance and accountability.

Prior to joining SECU, Moore worked in a variety of capacities for Wells Fargo Bank. She began at Wells Fargo in 2004 as a retail sales and service coach. She was promoted to regional bank district manager, vice president in 2005, and was named regional bank area president, senior vice president in 2011. In that position, Moore managed 48 branches and five district managers. She also served as senior advisor for the Wells Fargo Women Team Member Network.

