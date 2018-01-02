Quantcast

NexImmune finishes $23 million Series A round

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter January 2, 2018

A Gaithersburg biopharmaceutical company has raised $23 million in Series A financing, the company announced Tuesday. NexImmune raised the money in a round co-led by ArrowMark Partners and Barer & Son, along with participation from Piedmont Capital Partners. ArrowMark is a new investor while Barer & Son had already invested in NexImmune. “NexImmune has developed a very practical, ...

